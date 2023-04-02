ADVERTISEMENT

Cop among six injured in clash in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj

April 02, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Sahibganj (Jharkhand)

Sahibganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Rajendra Kumar Dubey received head injuries

PTI

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A senior police officer was among six people who were injured in a stone-pelting incident that took place during idol immersion in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, an official said on April 2.

Several shops and vehicles were also damaged in the clash between two communities on Saturday night.

The incident took place when a Durga idol immersion procession was taken out in Sahibganj town, around 400 km from State capital Ranchi, Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said.

Bricks were hurled in the clash that happened in Kulipara area, he said.

Sahibganj Sub-divisional Police Officer Rajendra Kumar Dubey received head injuries but his condition is stable now after treatment, the DC said, adding a few others were also injured and are they are also undergoing treatment.

"The situation is well under control now. Security forces have been deployed to prevent further clashes," Mr. Yadav told PTI.

"We are trying to identify those involved in the incident. Strict action will be taken against them. Besides, an investigation is underway to ascertain what triggered the clash," he added.

