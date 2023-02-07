Cooperative societies’ network being expanded in Rajasthan

February 07, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

JAIPUR

The network of cooperative societies is being expanded in Rajasthan, with the village panchayats across the State pitching in for meeting the norms and completing the formalities. The criteria include membership of at least 300 persons and payment of ₹3 lakh each as share money.

Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said here on Tuesday that the village cooperative societies would be established on the recommendation of the district-level committees after the panchayats fulfill the criteria. The village panchayats are also required to pay ₹1 lakh each as security money.

LAMPS strengthened

As per the 2022-23 budgetary announcement, new cooperative societies are being established in the remaining 4,171 village panchayats in a period of two years and the large area multi-purpose societies (LAMPS), which are provided with finance for carrying out agricultural operations, are being strengthened across the State.

Mr. Anjana said new LAMPS would be established on the payment of ₹75,000 as security money. The village cooperatives have set up cold storages, warehouses and agro-processing units in the rural areas to promote value-addition to agricultural activities.

As part of efforts to strengthen the cooperative sector, a campaign has also been launched in the State to clear the backlog and carry out audit of the accounts of village cooperative societies to enable them to obtain loans from banks. The drive will do away with the scope for any financial irregularities and ensure transparency in the process of release of loans.