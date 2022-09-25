Cooperative sector happy with Centre's decisions, says Sitharaman after winding up Baramati tour

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set up the Cooperative Ministry, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

PTI Pune
September 25, 2022 10:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said representatives of the local cooperative sector were "extremely happy" with various steps taken by the Centre for their benefit.

Those who exploited the cooperative sector for political gains never thought of creating a separate Ministry for it, and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who set up the Cooperative Ministry, she told reporters on Saturday after concluding her three-day tour of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Notably, Baramati is the home-turf of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the former Union agriculture minister whose party has a significant presence in the cooperative sector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP leader and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is currently the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

Ms. Sitharaman said, "I had a meeting with representatives of different cooperative institutions such as banks and sugar (mills) and they are extremely happy and there were claps after claps for various steps being taken such as relief to be given to them, taxation concession that was extended, waiving of the long pending arrears of one of the cooperatives. They all were appreciated."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Asked about her tour of the constituency, the Minister said she held several meetings and reviewed the implementation of various central schemes.

To a query on how important Baramati is for the BJP, she said the purpose of her visit was to strengthen the party organisation and assess what more needs to be done.

On inflation, the Finance Minister said the government is constantly working to keep it under control.

Price rise has been curbed with the waiver of import duty on edible oil and the import of pulses, she added.

Asked about the slugfest between the opposition and the ruling BJP in Maharashtra over the Vedanta-Foxconn project going to Gujarat, Ms. Sitharaman criticised the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government for stalling big-ticket projects such as Nanar refinery, Wadhvan port, Metro car shed and Bullet Train.

Delay in the Metro car shed project in Mumbai caused a cost escalation of ₹4,000 crore, Ms. Sitharaman claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pune
Maharashtra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app