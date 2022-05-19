Convictions won’t solve Kashmir problem: PDP

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: PTI

Party was reacting to conviction of JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a court in terror funding case

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), headed by Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), on Thursday said the Kashmir issue was a political problem and convictions can’t solve it. The party was reacting to the conviction of JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a court in a terror funding case.

"While the development is the part of legal process, we must not lose sight of the fact that it can’t and won’t solve the political problem called the Kashmir issue," a PDP spokesman said in a statement,

People were being picked up, convicted and hanged out of turn “but has that led to the resolution of the Kashmir issue or will this conviction lead to a resolution of the Kashmir issue?’‘, the spokesman said

"We have seen different parameters of justice being used. Those who killed the father of this nation are worshiped. Just yesterday someone who killed a former Prime Minister [Rajiv Gandhi] was released,” the spokesperson stated.