Convener of disaster victims’ body faces ‘threat’

The Convener of Patna Drainage Disaster Victims’ Association (PDDVA), Diljeet Khanna, has filed an application before the Chief Justice of Patna High Court seeking security for himself and his family as he was being constantly “pressurised to stop the protest” against the government.

Earlier, Mr. Khanna had, on behalf of the PDDVA, filed a public interest litigation in the Patna High Court “bringing to light the severe inability of the respondent authorities to discharge their legitimate duty”.

Mr. Khanna, a resident of of the Rajendra Nagar area of Patna, was one among lakhs of victims of the unprecedented waterlogging in certain areas of the State capital from September 28 to October 5 this year.

He along with a few residents of the area formed the PDDVA to protest against the government, its agencies and officials for their failure to prevent such “man-made disasters”.