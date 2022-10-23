Controversy over remarks on Hindu deities a conspiracy to defame me, says BJP MLA

The video of his interview with a ‘YouTuber’ had been doctored to show him out of context, claims Lalan Paswan

The video of his interview with a ‘YouTuber’ had been doctored to show him out of context, claims Lalan Paswan

BJP’s Lalan Paswan, first-time MLA from Pirpainti (reserved) seat in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, recently courted controversy over his remarks on Hindu deities Lakshmi, Saraswati and Hanuman in a video which has gone viral on social media. However, he clarified that he was quoted out of context in the video.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Pirpainti on Saturday, Mr. Paswan said that it was a “conspiracy” by his local Opposition leaders to defame him. Yet, he went on to clarify that since he was an engineer, he can speak on such issues with a “logic and mathematical mind”.

In an interview with a ‘YouTuber’ on October 16, Mr. Paswan had said, “It’s all about belief, faith and logic. Muslims do not worship Goddess Lakshmi, aren’t they rich? Muslims do not worship Goddess Saraswati, do they not become scholars, IAS and IPS? Our god Bajrang Bali is known for power and in UAS he is not revered; aren’t USA is super power today? It’s all just a matter of faith. Mano to dev, nahi to pathar (if there is your faith, he is your God; else a stone).”

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was soon picked up by mainstream media, mounting to a controversy. The BJP MLA was accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus and his effigy was burnt at Shermari Bazar in Bhagalpur.

Of context and conspiracy

Setting the context for that interview, the MLA told The Hindu that he had discussed the death of his mother Kuleshwari Devi (October 7) and elder sister Krishna (September 12). “There were two deaths in my family within one month’s time and we come from poor SC community for whom organising feast ( mrityubhoj) after death as a ritual was not possible. In our community, we still manage the pind daan (Hindu ritual to offer homage to the departed soul at Gaya) with ₹200-250.” Given these reasons, he had told the interviewer then that he would not be able to organise a feast twice for the people and Brahmins in memory of his mother and elder sister. It was then that he had made the passing references to Hindu deities.

“The video clip was doctored in which I was quoted out of context. I had said all this in passing reference. It was all a conspiracy of my local Opposition leaders to defame me,” Mr. Paswan told The Hindu. “I’m a sanatani (follower of eternal dharma) and I’m a devotee of lord Shiva too but it’s all my faith and belief. I cannot think of dishonouring Hindu deities,” he asserted.

However, he also added that he was an “engineer” and he “thinks and speaks on such issues with logic and his mathematical mind”. “One has to think on a scientific basis to reach a logical conclusion,” said the MLA, who is a graduate of the Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology, class of 1996.

Run in with RJD

In November last year, the 44-year-old legislator hit the headlines when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad allegedly rang him up and solicited support to the party in the election for the Assembly Speaker. In the audio message that went viral, Mr. Yadav can allegedly be heard promising Mr. Paswan that the latter would be made a Minister when the (then) NDA government falls. However, in August this year, JD(U) snapped its ties with the BJP to form the grand alliance government with the support of RJD and other non-BJP parties.

“I thought he [Mr. Prasad] had rang me up to congratulate me as a son of a poor [who] has become an MLA. I sought his blessings but [was] shocked by the conversation thereafter when he [Mr. Prasad] told me that I should help him in Speaker’s election and when he will be able to form the government, I would become a Minister,” Mr. Paswan said, adding, “He [Mr. Yadav] told me to be absent citing COVID-19 as an excuse but I declined his offer.”