Controversy after Mary Kom’s husband questions looks of boxer's statue

December 15, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Imphal

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the Manipur Olympic Park “is all set for inauguration”

PTI

Mary Kom’s brother Jimmy Kom said she returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on December 14. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace boxer Mary Kom’s husband Onler Karong has sparked a controversy after he expressed dissatisfaction over the looks of a statue of her wife, which was recently erected at a park near Imphal.

Nineteen statues of the State's Olympians, including that of Mary Kom, were recently installed at Manipur Olympic Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onler Karong, in an interview with a local newspaper, claimed that the statue which was erected there does not look like her wife, six times World Women's Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medallist.

Onler Karong or Mary Kom could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, while talking to PTI, her brother Jimmy Kom claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) assured him that the statue will be replaced before the inauguration of the park, the date of which is yet to be fixed.

When contacted, officials of the CMO told PTI that they will not speak about the issue.

"It is his [Mr. Onler] personal opinion,” Mr. Jimmy said.

Mr. Jimmy said his sister returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on Wednesday.

"There is a concern that Mr. Onler's statement might be misinterpreted as the statues were installed to honour our State’s athletes," Mr. Jimmy said.

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the park "is all set for inauguration. Everyone can now witness the statues of our legendary Olympians, the pride of our Nation."

"The Manipur Olympian Park was constructed in honour of our Olympians from Manipur who have brought laurels for the Nation. Not only will this place become a major tourist attraction but also inspire the youths to achieve greater heights in life," he said in a separate post.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US