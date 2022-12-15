  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Controversy after Mary Kom’s husband questions looks of boxer's statue

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the Manipur Olympic Park “is all set for inauguration”

December 15, 2022 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Mary Kom’s brother Jimmy Kom said she returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on December 14. File

Mary Kom’s brother Jimmy Kom said she returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on December 14. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ace boxer Mary Kom’s husband Onler Karong has sparked a controversy after he expressed dissatisfaction over the looks of a statue of her wife, which was recently erected at a park near Imphal.

Nineteen statues of the State's Olympians, including that of Mary Kom, were recently installed at Manipur Olympic Park.

Onler Karong, in an interview with a local newspaper, claimed that the statue which was erected there does not look like her wife, six times World Women's Boxing Champion and 2012 London Olympic Bronze Medallist.

Onler Karong or Mary Kom could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

However, while talking to PTI, her brother Jimmy Kom claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) assured him that the statue will be replaced before the inauguration of the park, the date of which is yet to be fixed.

When contacted, officials of the CMO told PTI that they will not speak about the issue.

"It is his [Mr. Onler] personal opinion,” Mr. Jimmy said.

Mr. Jimmy said his sister returned home from a tour and got to know about the development only on Wednesday.

"There is a concern that Mr. Onler's statement might be misinterpreted as the statues were installed to honour our State’s athletes," Mr. Jimmy said.

Two days back, before the matter came to the fore, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had on his official Facebook page said that the park "is all set for inauguration. Everyone can now witness the statues of our legendary Olympians, the pride of our Nation."

"The Manipur Olympian Park was constructed in honour of our Olympians from Manipur who have brought laurels for the Nation. Not only will this place become a major tourist attraction but also inspire the youths to achieve greater heights in life," he said in a separate post.

Related Topics

Manipur / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.