Control room set up to monitor issues related to transportation of goods

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor issues related to transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to curbs imposed by various States in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections.

In April last year, the department had set up a similar control room.

The issues reported by stakeholders through this control room will be taken up with the State/UT governments concerned, according to a communication of the department to all industry and trade associations.

“Due to the surge in the COVID cases across the country, DPIIT has taken cognisance of the steps taken by various State governments/UTs to control the spread of COVID cases.

“Therefore, as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various State governments/UTs,” it said.

It added that in the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, it can be informed to the department at dpiit-controlroorn@gov.in.

Telephone numbers 91 11 23063554, 23060625 will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM from Wednesday.