Contractual government workers to stage strike seeking regularisation of service in Chhattisgarh

More than 30,000 contractual employees of the state government have been working in protest against the step-motherly treatment of the Congress government

PTI Raipur:
August 26, 2022 01:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Contractual workers of Chhattisgarh government departments will stage a day-long strike in all 28 district headquarters on Friday demanding regularisation of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 30,000 contractual employees from 54 departments of the state government have been working by wearing arm bands with the Tricolour since August 22 in protest against the step-motherly treatment of the Congress government towards them, said Kaushlesh Tiwari, president of Chhattisgarh Sarva Vibhagiya Samvida Karamchari Mahasangh (CSVSKM), an umbrella body of government's contractual employees organizations.

"On Friday, all contractual employees will hold a day-long strike and take out 'Tiranga' march in the 28 district headquarters. The ruling party had promised in its poll manifesto to regularise all contractual government employees but has failed to do so. Salaries have not been increased in three years either," said Mr. Tiwari, a National Health Mission contractual employee.

On Friday, contractual employees will hand over memorandums detailing their demands to the local administration, MLAs and MPs in their respective areas, he said, adding that they would resort to an indefinite strike if demands are not met.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, around 4.50 lakh regular staffers of government departments are already on indefinite strike since August 22 demanding 34% dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA) as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chhattisgarh
strike

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app