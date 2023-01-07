In poll year, Madhya Pradesh government employees threaten to spoil the party for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

January 07, 2023 01:08 am | Updated January 08, 2023 05:59 pm IST

Contract workers of the Madhya Pradesh government have been protesting since December over regularisation of their jobs across the State.

Shouting slogans such as “ Jo hum se takrayega, paanch saal pachhtayega [Those who mess with us will regret for five years]”, “ Diggi bhi pachhtaya tha, Mama bhipachhtayega” [Diggi (former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh) regretted, Mama (current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) too would regret], a bunch of protesting contract health workers at Bhopal’s Jai Prakash Hospital — among the 32,000 protesting over regularisation across the State — remind Mr. Chouhan of the potential political cost of inviting their ire.

“We may be 32,000, but we represent over 250,000 contract workers across departments who have similar demands,” said Tarun Rathore, a Block Community Mobiliser from Sehore.

He adds that a profile that mentions “mobilising the community” as job description connects BCMs like him to the wider community. Such deep connect means their plights “elicits considerable public sympathy”.

‘Fulfil promises’

“The government should fulfil its promises or bear the consequences. The support of government workers, both temporary and permanent, has been decisive in every election since 2003,” he said.

After several rounds of talks since December 15 when the strike was launched, the two sides reached a temporary truce on January 5. The strike was suspended for a month, subject to a meeting of demands. The very next day, another , a much larger, group of government employees — the Madhya Pradesh State Employees Federation (MPSEF) -- submitted memorandums to District Collectors, with a list of 23 demands, starting with reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The list of demands by the MPSEF – an umbrella organisation of 55 government employees’ federations/unions/associations in the State – also includes clearing of backlog promotions, regularisation of various categories of contractual and daily wager employees, ending the outsourcing system, pay parity and increasing honorariums of ASHA workers.

On January 8, nearly 25,000 government employees are expected to gather in Ujjain to demand restoration of the old pension scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

MPSEF president Jitendra Singh said they would also stage a State-wide protest later this month. He also asserts that the State government employees are a stand-alone electoral constituency in the State.

‘Vote bank’

According to a report published by the Financial and Statistical Directorate of Madhya Pradesh, the number of government employees – including regular employees and those working with State PSUs, semi-government institutions, local bodies, universities and development authorities – stood at 6,61,001 in March 2021.

Mr. Singh adds that along with the contractual employees, panchayat secretaries, employment assistants and Anganwadi workers, the number may well be over 10 lakh.

“Employee votes are formidable in Madhya Pradesh. Along with their families and the penetration they have in the community, they influence 8-10% of the voters. Between 2003 and 2013, the BJP gained because it catered to our interests. Mr. Chouhan was instrumental in regularising teaching jobs in 2007 and continued reaping benefits for years to come. In 2018, negative sentiments among employees was also one of the reasons the BJP was voted out,” says Mr. Singh.

He adds that the short-lived Congress government under former Chief Minister Kamal Nath introduced a stipend system where new recruits were given 70%, 80% and 90% of their salaries in the first three years, followed by a probation period, which was an unpopular decision. However, another move of Mr. Nath’s government, introducing medical claims for government employees that they welcomed, was reversed under the BJP rule.

Now in the Opposition, the Congress senses the anger. While OPS, that purportedly benefitted it in the Himachal election, is one of the key promises it is making, it also cites regularisations done in States ruled by it such as Rajasthan. PC Sharma, a former Minister and Congress leader, says the party will also promise bringing an end to the outsourcing system and provide DA to pensioners if voted in.

S.C. Behar, a retired State Chief Secretary, says before every election, the strategy of the unions has been to pressurise the government but acknowledges that the dissatisfaction, particularly in the case of contractual employees, is genuine.

‘Employees’ welfare’

Responding to questions about employee grievances and their possible political cost in an election year, Cabinet Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang asserts that the BJP government is one that stands for employees’ welfare. “Our government believes in establishing communication with every segment. Even with the government employees, after holding discussions with them, whatever will be possible and positive, will be done,” says Mr. Sarang.

