Consulting my supporters on next course of action, says Haryana Cong. MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi

His remarks days after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls

His remarks days after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls

Adampur Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday, June 18 2022 said he is consulting his supporters to decide his next course of action, days after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls and appears to be warming up to the BJP.

"I am consulting my supporters on next step after which I will decide next course of action," said Bishnoi, who was expelled by the Congress recently from all party positions.

When asked if he is in touch with BJP leaders, Mr. Bishnoi said his next step will be taken keeping in mind interests of people of Haryana and his constituency.

Mr. Bishnoi, who is younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, was speaking to reporters in Delhi after Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma had called on him at his residence there.

Mr. Kartikeya, an Independent who was backed by the BJP and the JJP, won one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana last week.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the Rajya Sabha berth after Mr. Bishnoi cross-voted while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.

Mr. Bishnoi, who has been sulking after party ignored him for the post of Haryana Congress president in a revamp of State unit recently, said, "It was a difficult moment for me to vote against Ajay Maken. But I have said I was upset because of which I voted against the Congress."

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hit out at Mr. Bishnoi, saying appointing Udai Bhan as the Haryana Congress chief was party's prerogative.