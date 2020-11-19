Construction workers in Delhi can register for welfare schemes by calling 1076

New Delhi:

19 November 2020 17:13 IST

The executive will collect necessary documents from the labourer at his house and initiate the process for registration.

Construction labourers in Delhi can now register with the government to avail various welfare schemes through door step delivery of services of the government, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

“Construction labourers can call at 1076 and say that they want to register for welfare schemes of the government and our executive will go to his house at the time he chooses. Labourers do not have to go to government offices,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The executive will then collect necessary documents from the labourer at his house and initiate the process for registration.

Advertising

Advertising

“Labourers will get the registration certification also at their houses in five to six days,” the Minister said.