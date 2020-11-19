Construction workers in Delhi can register for welfare schemes by calling 1076

Construction labourers in Delhi can now register with the government to avail various welfare schemes through door step delivery of services of the government, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.
“Construction labourers can call at 1076 and say that they want to register for welfare schemes of the government and our executive will go to his house at the time he chooses. Labourers do not have to go to government offices,” Mr. Sisodia said.
The executive will then collect necessary documents from the labourer at his house and initiate the process for registration.
“Labourers will get the registration certification also at their houses in five to six days,” the Minister said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath