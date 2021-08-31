Construction of Film City to start in January

Ghaziabad

31 August 2021 01:44 IST

It will be spread over 1,000 acres and built at a cost of ₹6,000 crore

The construction of the Film City, a pet project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in Sector-21 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area of Gautam Budh Nagar district is likely to start in January next year, said an official release.

Spread over an area of 1,000 acres and to be built at a cost of ₹6,000 crore, the Film City is expected to provide employment to 15,000 people, the release said.

According to Arun Vir Singh, the CEO of YEIDA, the preparations are in full swing with the approval of the Detailed Project Report submitted to the government recently by the consultant company CBRE South Asia Private Limited. “CBRE now has to get the bid document ready within three weeks, which will be followed by floating of a global tender in which both domestic and foreign companies will be able to participate.”

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, the selection of the company to build the Film City will be finalised by December 31. It will be built on PPP (public-private partnership) model in three phases. In the first phase, studios, open areas, amusement parks, and villas will be built. According to YEIDA officials, in the first phase, 80% of the work related to shooting of films will be completed. It will be followed by the development of hospitality and other business activities. Besides, special studios will be set up to promote film tourism.

In December last year, the CM had announced his decision to build a world-class film city in the State. Subsequently, 1,000 acres of land was identified in Sector-21 of YEIDA.