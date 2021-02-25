Constable, wife found shot dead in Ghazipur

LUCKNOW

There is a possibility of honour killing, say police

Police in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh have launched an investigation after a constable on leave and a woman he had allegedly married in court three years ago were found dead with bullet injuries on consecutive days.

While the body of constable Ajay Yadav was found on February 22, the body of the woman was found in an outdoor enclosure in her father’s house along with Mr. Yadav’s slippers the following day, said the police.

Mr. Yadav, who was posted at the Gauriganj police station in Amethi, was in his native village on leave.

His body was found in an isolated place in Babhnauli village in Rampur gram sabha, said the police.

He was found with a gunshot injury to his head and two pistols were found near his body, said SP Ghazipur D.P. Singh. The body was without footwear, he said.

An FIR under murder charges was lodged against unknown persons on the complaint of the constable’s father.

The police discovered the body of the woman the constable had married in an enclosure of her father’s house in Ichwal village.

The girl’s father had lodged a missing complaint about her on February 22. Inspection of her body showed that she was also shot, said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Yadav’s missing slippers were found next to her body, said the SP.

Suspects are being questioned, he said.

Local reports said the girl’s family did not endorse her marriage with Mr. Yadav.

SHO Khanpur Jitendra Bahadur Singh did not rule out a case of “honour killing”.

“Haan sambhavta wohi hai [Yes, there is a possibility of honour killing],” he said.