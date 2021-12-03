Constable threatened for stopping Bihar Minister’s car

“I’m the government, will get you suspended,” he is heard shouting in viral video

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra is heard threatening a police constable for stopping his car to allow the vehicles of District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to pass through on Thursday. The Minister for Labour and Information and Technology was on his way to the Assembly to attend the ongoing winter session. Mr. Mishra is a BJP MLA from Jale constituency in Darbanga district.

“Hum sarkar hain. Humse badteemezi kiye ho. DM aur SP ka gaadi jati hai to yeh mantra ki gaadi rokte hain. Inka suspension hoga tabhi hum sadan mein jayenge (I’m the government. You disrespected me. He stops the car of a Minister to let DM and SP pass. I’ll enter the House and he will be suspended”, the Minister is heard yelling at the cop on duty inside the Assembly premises.

Later, Mr. Mishra informed the Speaker about the incident. The Speaker called Patna District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in the evening asking for details.

The five-day winter session of the Bihar legislature will end on December 3.