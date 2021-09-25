Constable gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh; two arrested

The accused is alleged to have shot a video of the crime

A 30-year-old police constable was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who shot a video of the act and blackmailed her in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district, an official said on Saturday.

While the crime took place earlier this month, the constable lodged a complaint on September 13, following which a probe was conducted. A case was registered this week against five persons.

The police have arrested the main accused and his mother in connection with the crime, said Anuradha Girwal, who is in charge of the women’s police station.

“The accused had befriended the constable on Facebook and had been interacting with her on WhatsApp since April. He invited her to his younger brother’s birthday party, where she was raped by three men,” Ms. Girwal said.

The complainant has alleged that she was raped by the main accused, his brother and another man at the party, the official said, adding that the accused also allegedly shot a video of the act.

The constable has said that the main accused’s mother threatened her. A relative of the accused also threatened to kill her and tried to extort money from her, she said.