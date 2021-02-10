Constable dead, SI injured during attack in U.P. village; one suspect killed

A screenshort from the video of the incident

LUCKNOW:

10 February 2021 09:41 IST

The incident occurred when a police team went to a village in Nagla Dheemar in Sidhpura to serve warrant on a wanted criminal linked to an illegal liquor manufacturing unit

A person was shot dead by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district, police said on Wednesday morning, hours after some miscreants beat to death a constable and left a sub-inspector seriously wounded. The incident occurred when a police team went to a village to serve warrant on a wanted criminal linked to an illegal liquor manufacturing unit.

While SI Ashok Kumar, who was allegedly held hostage by the miscreants, was found in an injured condition by his colleagues, constable Devendra died due to the assault, officials said.

The officer was seen being carried by two colleagues from what appeared to be a field. The officer did not have his uniform on when found. It is not clear if the police personnel were ambushed and by how many suspects.

Advertising

Advertising

Kasganj District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the constable was killed when the police had gone to Nagla Dheemar village in Sidhpura in search of a wanted criminal.

“The guilty won’t be spared,” the DM said, as the police launched an operation against the suspects.

A police spokesman said that on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police shot dead one of the suspects, identified as Elkaar, in an exchange of fire. “He was named as accused in last night’s incident,” said police.

The accused, who hailed from the same village, had four criminal cases against him, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to take stern action against the culprits and book them under the National Security Act.

More details are awaited.