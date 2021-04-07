Consider vaccination for all, HC tells U.P. govt.

‘Examine viability of night curfew’

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to check the viability of vaccination for all citizens in the State and not just those above the age of 45 years. The court also asked the State to examine the viability of having night curfew to check late evening and social gatherings.

The court passed the directions while expressing concern that though the State government had taken necessary steps to meet the threat of the second wave of COVID-19, the government’s directions had not been complied with by the public.

A Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma directed the State to also check the viability of inoculating such students who are to appear in the High School and Intermediate Examinations. “A door-to-door vaccination programme should be chalked out,” the court stated. The court also directed the DMs to ensure “strict and definite compliance” of the directions issued by the State government to meet the threat of COVID-19. The Bench asked the administration and the police to ensure that there was 100% wearing of masks in every district and to see that no crowding took place in any place. “