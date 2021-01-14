Other States

Consider Rao’s age, health: HC to NIA

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the National Investigation Agency and the State government should consider the age and health condition of poet-activist Varavara Rao, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad, while making submissions on his bail plea.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Shinde and Manish Pitale posted Mr. Rao’s plea on medical grounds for hearing on Thursday.

Mr. Rao was last month admitted to Nanavati Hospital following the court’s intervention while hearing a petition filed by his wife, raising concerns over his health. Since then, the hospital has been submitting periodical reports on his health condition to the HC.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2021

