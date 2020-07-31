Other States

Consider NSA for assault on village pradhan: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the police to consider slapping the National Security Act (NSA) against some youths who are accused of assaulting a village pradhan and a female member of his family after a dispute over blowing their vehicle’s horn in Raebareli.

The incident took place in Pure Gadriyan village in the Salon area of Raebareli.

A case of attempt to murder and one under the SC/ST Act was lodged against 10 persons, out of whom five were arrested, said the police. “We will also consider with all seriousness lodging the NSA against them,” said Superintendent of Police, Raebareli, Swapnil Mamgain.

