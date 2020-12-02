Consider giving written assurance on MSP: JJP to Centre

Sooner we find a solution the better it is for everyone, says party president

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the BJP’s alliance partner in Haryana on Tuesday asked the Central government to consider giving a written assurance on continuation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

JJP national president Ajay Chautala said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had been repeatedly stating that MSP will not be discontinued then there should be no problem about giving an assurance about it in writing.

“The Centre has invited farmers for talks..We want that there should be a solution to this problem as soon as possible.. We have urged the people in the government to find solution to problems of farmers... annadaata (farmers) are perturbed and sitting on roads, the government is also worried and hence, the sooner a solution comes out it’s better for everyone,” said Mr. Chautala, talking to journalists in Haryana’s Sirsa.

“People including Mr. Modi and the Union Agriculture Minister have been repeatedly giving statements that MSP will continue, so they should add it, What’s the problem in giving it in writing?” quipped Mr. Singh.

“We had been always been supporter of continuation of MSP regime. In Haryana several crops are being sold on MSP. We are optimistic that problems of farmers will be resolved soon,” he added.

In Haryana, the BJP and JJP are running a coalition government with the BJP having 40 members while the JJP has 10 members in the 90-member State Assembly.