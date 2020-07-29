Consider evoking NSA in murder case: U.P. CM to officials

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to consider evoking the National Security Act (NSA) against a person who allegedly murdered his friend and made a ransom call for ₹20 lakh to the victim’s family in Kanpur Dehat.

The body of the victim Brijesh Kumar, an employee of a weighbridge company, was recovered from a well in the Devrahat area 12 days after he went missing, said the police.

On July 17, his family had lodged a complaint with the Bhognipur Police after he did not return home from work on July 16. They also received a ransom call for ₹20 lakh.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Vats said the accused in the case, Subodh Sachan, a truck driver and a “friend” of the victim, had been arrested. Sachan first lured Kumar to meet him on the night of July 16 and when the two were together in a car, he offered Kumar a soft drink laced with sleeping pills, following which Kumar lost his consciousness, said the SP.

Sachan then used a rope to murder Kumar and then drove the car to Devrahat, where he dumped the body into a well, Mr. Vats said.

A few hours after this, Sachan made a ransom call to Kumar’s family, he allegedly confessed to police.

Amid allegations that the police had made lapses in the kidnapping case, leading to the murder of the hostage, and parallels being drawn with the Kanpur lab technician kidnap and murder case, Mr. Vats clarified that Kumar had been murdered a few hours prior to the ransom call.

Mr. Vats said Sachan had a debt of ₹4-5 lakh for two trucks he purchased through financing and he “wanted to use” Kumar’s murder to secure a ransom from his family.

While the victim was unconscious when he was being attacked, he resisted and bit Sachan on his finger, said police, adding that this would be medically examined.

Mr. Adityanath also asked officials to fix accountability of the police in the case.

He announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the dead and said the trial for the case would be conducted in a fast track court.

This comes a day after a 14-year-old boy in Gorakhpur was kidnapped and his body recovered from a canal. Earlier, the eight-year-old son of a ghutka trader in Gonda was kidnapped but was lucky to be rescued on Saturday.