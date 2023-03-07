HamberMenu
Conrad Sangma takes oath as Meghalaya CM for second term, Cabinet sworn-in

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar have been sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers; PM Modi, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion

March 07, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:18 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma during the oath-taking ceremony as the MLA of the Meghalaya Assembly, in Shillong on Monday.

National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma during the oath-taking ceremony as the MLA of the Meghalaya Assembly, in Shillong on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

National People’s Party (NPP) head Conrad K. Sangma was on March 7 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya to head a coalition government for the second straight term.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Shillong in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

Also Read | New Meghalaya govt to focus on farming, tourism, infra, health, youth: Sangma

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both of the NPP were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers apparently as a bid by the party to have representations at the top from all three regions of the State — Garo, Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

ALSO READ
More support arrives for Conrad Sangma’s NPP to form government in Meghalaya 

While Mr. Sangma is from the Garo Hills, Mr. Tynsong is from the Khasi Hills and Mr. Dhar is from the Jaintia Hills. The Khasi and Jaintia Hills are often regarded as one region.

Nine others were sworn in as Ministers. They include five of the NPP, two of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each of the BJP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Also Read | We resolved pending issues despite political risks, says Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma 

Among the Ministers are M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, the only woman and Abu Taher Mondal, the only non-tribal. Both are of the NPP.

The NPP had emerged as the single largest party in the elections by bagging 26 of the State’s 60 seats (elections were held in 59 after the UDP’s candidate for the Sohiong constituency died during the campaign).

Mr. Sangma has 45 MLAs with him. They include 11 of the UDP, two each of the BJP, the HSPD and the People’s Democratic Front and two Independents.

After the Shillong event, Mr. Modi and other Central BJP leaders and Mr. Sarma would leave for Kohima for the swearing-in of Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time, twice as a leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

Yanthungo Patton of the BJP would be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland.

The NDPP and BJP went to the February 27 Assembly polls after striking a seat-sharing deal and won 25 and 12 seats respectively.

Nagaland is set to have an Opposition-less government with almost all parties extending support to the NDPP-BJP in the 60-member House.

