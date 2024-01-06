GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’s U.P. Jodo Yatra ends, leaders call BJP regime ‘anti-poor’

Leaders say all sections of society are eagerly waiting for the BJP regime to be unseated

January 06, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: X/@INCUttarPradesh

Photo: X/@INCUttarPradesh

The Congress’s ‘U.P. Jodo Yatra’ ended in Lucknow on January 6 with party leaders targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for “failing the country on all parameters of development” and “politicising the Ram Temple issue for electoral dividends”.

“Even on the last day of the U.P. Jodo Yatra, the enthusiasm and passion of the workers and people are high. There is a growing desire in the minds of people to save democracy and get connected with the Congress. There is definitely a pause in this journey today but the process of joining and connecting with masses will continue until the people of India emerge victorious against the dictatorial BJP regime,” said Ajay Rai, president of the U.P. Congress unit.

The party’s U.P. in-charge Avinash Pande, Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, former MP P.L. Punia, Congress Legislative Party leader in the Assembly Aradhana Mishra Mona, and other senior leaders were present at the rally in Lucknow’s Shaheed Smarak when the U.P. Jodo Yatra ended.

The yatra which started on December 20 from Saharanpur, covered 11 districts and 16 parliamentary seats in western and central U.P. before coming to an end in Lucknow. The route of the yatra held significance as it covered seven of the eight districts with a large Muslim population in U.P. namely, Saharanpur, Amroha, Bijnor, Bareilly, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Rampur. Each of these districts are estimated to have a Muslim population of 35-50% and the yatra is seen as an attempt to reach out to the community. The yatra which was expected to end in the third week of January had reportedly ended early due to the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, to be led by former party president Rahul Gandhi, which is expected to focus on U.P.

“We covered 360 km on foot during the yatra and held more than 140 small meetings en route, including with brass manufacturers in Moradabad; zardozi (embroidery) and bamboo craftsmen in Bareilly; sugarcane farmers in Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor; craftsmen in Rampur; sugarcane farmers in Shahjahanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri; and wooden furniture manufacturers in Saharanpur. Besides, all sections including the youth, farmers, artisans, and traders are eagerly waiting for the anti-people BJP regime to be unseated,” said Anil Yadav, general secretary of U.P. Congress.

Congress leaders added that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election unitedly. “The yatra gave new energy to the Congress which will benefit our INDIA alliance in the coming election,” added Mr. Yadav.

