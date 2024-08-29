Congress’s Rajasthan chief whip attacked outside residence in Jaipur

The Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rafeek Khan, was attacked outside his residence in Bani Park in Jaipur on Thursday (August 29, 2024) when he was leaving for the House after holding a meeting with visitors. The attacker grabbed Mr. Khan’s collar and tried to slap him after a heated argument.

People present at Mr. Khan’s residence overpowered the attacker, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. The accused, who was arrested, was identified as Vikas Jakhar, a former assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force. He is a Shaurya Chakra recipient and had resigned from the force in 2021.

Mr. Khan, the two-time Congress MLA from Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar constituency, said Mr. Jakhar hit him in the chest and tried to choke him. “He attacked me all of a sudden when I was about to sit in my car. I held both his hands to protect myself, after which my supporters and people present there took him away,” Mr. Khan said.

“I have no knowledge about this man or his background and intention, but only a person with a criminal mindset can do such an act,” said Mr. Khan, who defeated Bharatiya Janta Party’s Ravi Nayyar with a margin of 14,073 votes in the 2023 Assembly election.

According to the police, Mr. Jakhar, 39, hailing from Jhunjhunu district, alleged that Mr. Khan was harassing his wife and admitted that he had acted in a “fit of rage”. He was arrested on charges of disturbing peace.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the attack on Mr. Khan, saying the incident depicted the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Mr. Gehlot said the BJP government should ensure the safety of all elected representatives so they could work in a fearless environment.