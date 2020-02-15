Congress’s disappearance led to BJP’s defeat in Delhi elections: Javadekar

Saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always takes lessons from both its victories and defeats, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday attributed the BJP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections to the complete disappearance of the Congress from the poll arena, which resulted in a direct contest between his party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The BJP’s defeat in the Delhi elections was, in a way, owing to the sudden disappearance of the Congress from the poll scene. As a result, there was a direct fight between us and the AAP. Now, it is another matter whether the people made the Congress disappear, or whether the party melted away on its own or whether their votes got transferred to the AAP,” said Mr. Javadekar, speaking to reporters here.

The AAP won the polls by a landslide, snaring 62 of the 70 seats. While the BJP won eight seats, the Congress failed to open its account in the Union Territory for the second consecutive time. Mr. Javadekar said the BJP always analysed both defeats and victories, and the cause for the débâcle would be studied at the party level.

He said the Congress, which had secured 26% of the votes in the general election last year, could manage to win a mere 4% votes in the Delhi polls. “We had expected 42% votes for us and 48% for the AAP, but we miscalculated by three percentage points in both cases. In the final result, we [the BJP] secured 39% of the votes while the AAP got 51%,” said the minister.

Mr. Javadekar denied having dubbed Mr. Kejriwal a “terrorist”, saying he had never made such a remark. At the height of the poll campaign, Mr. Javadekar had said Mr. Kejriwal had called himself an “anarchist”, and that there was not “much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist.”