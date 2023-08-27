Congress’s Bhupinder Hooda accuses BJP-JJP govt of running away from discussions of public centric issues 

August 27, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on August 26 hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government, saying the ongoing Assembly session has been deliberately kept short as the government wants to run away from discussing public centric issues.

Expressing concern over the short duration of the Assembly session, that began on Saturday, Mr. Hooda, current Leader of the Opposition (LoP), said the three-day session would not be enough to discuss all the problems faced by the people.

“The government has deliberately kept the duration of the session short as it does not want to answer important issues. The attitude of this government has always been one to shun accountability. It has become a habit of the government to run away from issues but the Congress will continue to fight on issues of public interest from the House to the streets,” he said at a press conference here.

“It seems that the government is in a hurry. That is why the adjournment motions given by the Congress regarding flood and compensation was converted into calling attention motion during the proceedings,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that the government did not give a clear answer even on the issue of blatant problems surrounding the ‘Family Identity Cards’. “The government could not explain how millionaires are being shown as poor, and the poor as rich. There are innumerable flaws in the government’s Property ID and Family Identity Card schemes,” he alleged.

Responding to a question about taking out religious processions again in Mewat, Mr. Hooda said it is everyone’s right to hold processions. “No one should have any objection to the ‘Yatras’ [processions], but the government should take precautions in each case, considering its seriousness. Despite knowing everything last time [during Nuh violence], the government did not take proper steps regarding the safety of the Yatra and the government did not take cognizance of the provocative statements, which led to the violence,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that religious processions were taken out even during the Congress regimes, but there was never any violence, while such incidents have become common in the BJP government.

“According to the Social Progress Index released by the Union government, Haryana has become the most unsafe State in the country. The law and order system has completely collapsed in the state because the BJP-JJP is not paying any attention to it,” he said.

“We are demanding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court so that is established on why the violence happened, and who was responsible for it. The government is running away from investigation,” he said.