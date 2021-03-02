Congress workers burn effigy of Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi

Jammu

02 March 2021 13:51 IST

“He should have used his experience to resurrect party and not weaken it,” says party leader

Members of the Congress on Tuesday burnt an effigy of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to protest against his “anti-party activities” and for “praising” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mr. Azad held a meeting of G-23 in Jammu to weaken the Congress party. He is doing it at the behest of the BJP. How can a Congress worker bear it that Mr. Modi, who snatched statehood of J&K, is being praised by Azad,” a protesting Congress leader in Jammu told the media.

He said Mr. Azad had been a Rajya Sabha member several times and even Chief Minister of J&K. “The Congress party always had Mr. Azad at top positions. At a time when the Congress is at its lowest, Mr. Azad should have used his experience to resurrect the party and not weaken it,” the Congress leader said.

The protesters, carrying party flags, said they will fight against any force questioning the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, sources said J&K Congress chief G.A. Mir left for Delhi on Tuesday to meet the top leadership of the party.

The development comes days after Mr. Azad held a meeting of a faction of top Congress leaders in Jammu, which is seen as an open revolt against the party leadership.