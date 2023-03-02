Congress wins Sagardighi, opens account in West Bengal Assembly

March 02, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Left Front-supported Congress candidate Baryon Biswas has defeated Trinamool Congress nominee Debashish Banerjee in Sagardighi bye-election in West Bengal.

With the victory, Congress will have a representation in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Bypoll was necessitated in the minority-dominated Sagardighi assembly seat of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following the death of State minister Subrata Saha in December last year. The TMC, which had been winning the seat since 2011, secured a margin of more than 50,000 votes in the 2021 assembly elections.

Conceding the defeat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the loss is because of an “immoral alliance” between Left parties, Congress and the BJP. She claimed the BJP transferred its votes to Congress inorder to defeat the Trinamool Congress nominee.

ADVERTISEMENT