Congress wins panchayat polls in two Rajasthan districts

Ashok Gehlot in Sikar district on Friday.

JAIPUR

30 October 2021 01:23 IST

BJP is a distant second in Alwar and Dholpur

The ruling Congress won the majority of seats in the panchayat body elections held in three phases in Rajasthan’s Alwar and Dholpur districts on Friday, registering victory at 42 Zila Parishad and 208 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP was at a distant second position, winning 26 and 158 seats, respectively, in the two districts.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra said the party’s Zila Pramukhs would take over in both the districts and the Pradhans would be elected in 15 of the 22 panchayat samitis in the two districts. The BJP has obtained the majority of votes in only two panchayat samitis where its Pradhans are likely to be appointed.

The Congress has emerged victorious in the panchayat polls just a day ahead of the polling for the Assembly by-elections at Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad seats in Udaipur division scheduled for Saturday. Mr. Dotasra said the people in the rural areas had voted in favour of the Congress on the basis of good governance and an effective management of the pandemic.

