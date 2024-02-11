Congress will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Kharge

February 11, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, declared it would go solo in Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress, also a partner in INDIA bloc, on Sunday said it would win across all the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the first Punjab Congress Workers Convention in Samrala in Ludhiana. “Today’s gathering signifies a monumental moment for the Congress party. The resolute presence of our workers and office-bearers underscores the unwavering determination of the Punjab Congress to secure victory across all 13 constituencies in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Mr. Kharge accused the BJP of neglecting the interests of the poor, Scheduled Castes, tribals, and Other Backward Classes, and urged the ouster of the BJP from power in the upcoming General Election.

He said that the BJP was only working for the rich. “Modi-ji works only for the rich. That’s why the poor are getting poorer and the rich are becoming richer, and they are not worried about this. There are 30 lakh government posts lying vacant. Out of these, 15 lakh posts would have been available to Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Class people, and that is the reason they [the Central government] is not doing these recruitments. That is the reason that such a government should be ousted and a government similar to [former PM] Dr. Manmohan Singh’s should be brought back. All growth witnessed in India has been seen during the Congress rule, but none has been seen during this dark BJP rule being witnessed in the nation currently,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to “eliminate farmers in a planned manner”, and a plan was ready to handover the country’s agriculture to a few corporates, but it was the struggle of farmers that saved farming. “I congratulate Punjab’s farmers, who started the fight against the three black agricultural laws,” Mr. Kharge said, adding that in the past ten years the Central government had “finished” Punjab’s farmers and soldiers.

“Despite the hollow promises of the BJP government, the Congress stands steadfastly with the farmers. The suspension of the three contentious farm laws is all a ploy as the laws have not yet been cancelled. It is a calculated manoeuvre by the Modi administration, which has consistently demonstrated a propensity to backtrack on its commitments,” Mr. Kharge said.

