Congress will cross 75 seats in Chhattisgarh, says AICC in-charge Kumari Selja

October 11, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Expressing confidence that the Congress will repeat its government in Chhattisgarh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the State, Kumari Selja accused the BJP of blocking a Bill that would have ensured higher reservation to different sections of people in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Ms. Selja claimed that the Congress will cross the 75 mark in the 90-member Assembly in the upcoming election, up from the 68 seats it won in 2018. The party’s tally is 71 at present as it won three byelections subsequently.

“Bharosa barkaraar, fir se Congress sarkar [With trust intact, it is going to be Congress government once again],” she remarked, adding that the list of candidates will be released soon.

The State will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17.

The Congress leader claimed that the Bhupesh Baghel government delivered on its promise to every section of the society, be it farmers, tribals or the poor. In this context, she questioned the BJP’s intentions and pointed how a Bill that was unanimously passed by the Assembly to offer 76 per cent reservation to different sections is lying at the Raj Bhavan.

In December 2022, the State Assembly unanimously passed two amendment Bills – the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment Bill as well as the Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Bill – raising the quota in the State to 76 per cent.

“The Governor had said that she would sign the Bill immediately, but the Governor was changed. So, the Bill is lying pending till date,” Ms. Selja said.

Questions PM’s claim

She also contested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Centre is purchasing paddy in the State at ₹2,640 per quintal and asserted that offering high bonus to farmers in addition to minimum support price (MSP) has been one of the major achievements of the Baghel government.

“Why is the Central government not giving the same amount in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh? Why is paddy purchased there at the rate of ₹1,100 per quintal? When the BJP tries to mislead people like this, people stop trusting them,” she said.

Asked about the delay in the Congress in releasing its list of candidates and the speculation that the high command may cut the ticket of many sitting MLAs, she said the list would be released in the next two-four days. Sitting MLAs will be given ticket on the basis of individual performance, she said.

