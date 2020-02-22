Congress will convince Uddhav Thackeray to pass resolution against CAA, says MLA Zeeshan Siddique

MANGALURU

22 February 2020 14:20 IST

He reacts to statement by Thackeray in support of the CAA following his meeting with Modi

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique said here on Saturday that the Congress will convince Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to pass a resolution against implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Maharashtra legislature session that starts from February 24.

“It is our responsibility to convince him and we are confident of doing it,” he told reporters here.

Mr. Siddique was reacting to the statement of Mr. Thackeray in support of the CAA following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While stating that the CAA will not take away citizenship in Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray said he was opposed to the National Register of Citizenship. The government will scrutinise new columns proposed in the National Population Register and not go ahead with it as it was problematic, Mr. Thackeray had said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Siddique said the Congress was opposed to the CAA and the proposed NRC and NPR. “Mere airing of the views by Mr. Thackeray in favour of CAA does not show there are differences among coalition partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party),” he said and added that a meeting of coalition partners will be held shortly before the budget session that begins from Monday.

“We will make sure that the allies are with us,” he said, while expressing confidence in getting a resolution passed against the CAA, NRC and NPR in the forthcoming legislature session. Mr. Siddique said he promised residents of Mumbai Bagh few days ago of raising issues related to CAA, NPR and NRC in the legislature session.

Mr. Siddique visited Gokarnanatha temple here and then attended a function at the Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences run by Congress leader U.K. Monu.