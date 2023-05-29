Congress will ‘compel’ Centre to implement old pension scheme in entire country: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

May 29, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Congress will “compel” the Centre to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) in the entire country, asserting that the committee on the new pension scheme (NPS) was constituted under pressure mounted by the party.

He also announced an increase in old-age pension from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 in Rajasthan if the Congress government retains power in the State.

“Under the chairmanship of Finance Secretary, the Centre has formed a committee to find out a way forward for what can be done after combining OPS and NPS. They formed the committee after we mounted pressure,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Should States revert to the Old Pension Scheme?

The Chief Minister was addressing a ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ in Maulasar of Nagaur district on the sidelines of inflation relief camp review. On April 6, the Union Finance Ministry set up a committee under Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan to review the pension system for government employees. The committee would suggest whether in the light of the existing framework and structure of the National Pension System, as applicable to government employees, any changes therein are warranted.

“They [Centre] have developed a thinking [about OPS]. Now, they are facing a problem that how to save their face”. Mr. Gehlot added that OPS is a revolutionary decision, and it will not be reversed.

“The OPS is not going to be reversed. If our government comes again, then we will uphold it. We will compel the Centre to implement it throughout the country. We are progressing with this thinking,” Mr. Gehlot said.

On Parliament inauguration

Later, talking to reporters, Mr. Gehlot said that the new Parliament building should have been inaugurated by the President. “It is unfortunate that PM Modi inaugurated it. The President should have inaugurated it. Even the Rajasthan Assembly was inaugurated by the President,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will retain power in Rajasthan, Gehlot said that the people in Karnataka have given BJP a reply and now the same will happen in Rajasthan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.