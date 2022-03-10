Congress was expecting better results: Gehlot

The Rajasthan CM says the party accepted the mandate

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said though the Congress was expecting better results in the five States which went to polls, the party accepted the mandate.

The senior Congress leader said the party workers and leaders in the five States had worked very hard. “We humbly accept [the] results and give our best wishes to all those who have won the elections,” he tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot hoped that the parties which had won in the five States would deliver what they had promised to the public.