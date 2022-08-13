Congress walks out of Himachal Pradesh Assembly over Old Pension Scheme

The Congress legislators sought the adjournment motion under Rule 67 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly

PTI Shimla
August 13, 2022 13:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The opposition Congress on Saturday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during the Question Hour, seeking an adjournment motion for discussion on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress legislators sought the adjournment motion under Rule 67 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly. However, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar refused to allow the motion.

Terming their walkout "unfortunate", Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government which implemented the New Pension Scheme after withdrawing OPS in 2004.

Mr. Thakur said he believed Mr. Singh had withdrawn OPS after due consideration and that some of the incumbent Congress MLAs were in his council of ministers at the time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Had Congress been serious in restoring OPS, it would have done so when the Singh-led government came back to power in 2012, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app