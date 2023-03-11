ADVERTISEMENT

Congress urges Nagaland Governor to 'nullify' appointment of MLAs as advisers

March 11, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Kohima

The State Government on March 9 appointed the 24 newly-elected MLAs advisers to various government departments

PTI

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and NDPP‘s Neiphiu Rio. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress urged Nagaland Governor La Ganesan to "nullify" the appointment of 24 newly-elected MLAs as advisers in various departments, claiming that the government violated constitutional provisions as they did not take oath as legislators before their appointment.

It is astonishing to note that the NDPP-BJP were in a rush to appoint advisers in different government departments, state Congress working president Khriedi Theunuo said, adding that without taking the oath, these legislators are not "full-fledged MLAs" of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

"Nonetheless, the NDPP-BJP Government in clear violation of the constitutional principles of the separation of powers between the legislature, judiciary, and executive which is the basic structure of the Constitution of India, has given the executive powers as Advisors to the 24 of them (MLAs)," Mr. Theunuo said.

The State Government on March 9 appointed the 24 newly-elected MLAs advisers to various government departments.

"This arrangement would help utilise the vast and practical experience of the members of NLA for the benefit of the public at large," stated the appointment notification issued by Cabinet Secretary J Alam.

The NDPP-BJP won 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

The Congress also raised concern over the appointment of Mhathung Yanthan as the Speaker Pro-tem.

"This is also in contravention to the laid down norms as Mr. Yanthan has already been given the executive powers as an Adviser along with 23 other members of NDPP-BJP Government on March 9 while he took oath as the Pro-tem Speaker only on March 10.

"Such oversight of law by NDPP-BJP is very disgraceful and unacceptable", he said.

The Congress, which did not win any seat in the state elections, sought the intervention of the Governor to nullify the appointment of the advisers and the Speaker Pro-tem.

The notification issued on March 9 stated that the advisers will render their advice on matters that are referred to them by the departments concerned before it is taken up by the Minister in charge for a decision.

