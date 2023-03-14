HamberMenu
Congress units stage protests on Hindenburg-Adani issue

March 14, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Congress workers from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Monday staged separate demonstrations surrounding the Hindenburg-Adani revelations.

In Chandigarh, Haryana Congress leaders and workers staged their protest demanding an inquiry into the Hindenburg report as they marched towards the Governor’s house. The protesters were led by Subhash Chopra, party’s Haryana convener for the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaibhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda.

The party leaders handed over a memorandum to the Governor’s representative, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Hindenburg report. Mr. Deepender said the government has indulged in corruption and is wrongly giving benefits to big industrialists. “The gap between the rich and the poor is continuously increasing due to the policies of the government. Along with the Congress, 18 Opposition parties have been continuously demanding an inquiry into the report by a Joint Parliamentary Committee,” Mr. Deepender said.

Punjab Congress leaders and workers also staged demonstrations in Chandigarh. The police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protesters as they marched to ‘gherao’ the Governor’s house.

In Shimla, Congress members held a protest march to the Governor’s house and handed over a memorandum.

