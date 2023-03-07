HamberMenu
Congress 'umbrella' of protection to increase income was stronger than BJP 'propaganda': Kharge

Kharge also put out a graphic which stated that between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA was in power, India's per capita income increased by 258.8%

March 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With NSO data showing that India's per capita income in nominal terms has doubled since the NDA came to power in 2014-15, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday termed it as "headlines management" and said his party's "umbrella" of protection to increase people's income was stronger than the BJP's "propaganda".

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the annual per capita (net national income) at current prices is estimated at ₹1,72,000 in 2022-23, up from ₹86,647 in 2014-15, suggesting an increase of about 99%.

"Do not fall in BJP's trap of headlines management on India's per capita income," Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

"The 'umbrella' of protection offered by Congress was stronger to increase your income, than the 'propaganda' of the BJP!" the Congress president said.

He also put out a graphic which stated that between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA was in power, India's per capita income increased by 258.8%.

