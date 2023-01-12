ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, Trinamool turncoats among NPP candidates in Meghalaya

January 12, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s party announces candidates for 58 constituencies

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party supporters. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Two turncoats each of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress are among the 58 candidates being fielded by the National People’s Party (NPP) in poll-bound Meghalaya.

The NPP, which heads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, announced the names of these candidates on Thursday. The party has left out two seats, which are at present held by its allies, the United Democratic Party and the BJP.

The election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is likely in February.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

NPP president and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will seek re-election from the South Tura Assembly constituency, while his brother and Health Minister James P.K. Sangma will contest from Dadenggre. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has been renominated from Pynursla.

The list features former Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang, who joined the NPP from the Congress a few days ago. They have been fielded from East Shillong and West Shillong respectively. Also in the list are two former Trinamool Congress legislators – Marthon J. Sangma from Mendipathar and Jimmy D. Sangma from Tikrikilla – who crossed over recently.

The two seats that the NPP left out are Mairang and South Shillong. These are represented by Assembly Speaker and United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh and senior BJP leader Sanbor Shullai.

The Trinamool, which became Meghalaya’s Opposition party overnight after 12 Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma switched over in 2021, now has nine MLAs left. Himalaya M. Shangpliang, the third MLA who left the Trinamool, joined the BJP.

“This was expected,” a State Trinamool leader said, playing down the desertion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Meghalaya / Guwahati

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US