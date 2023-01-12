Congress, Trinamool turncoats among NPP candidates in Meghalaya

January 12, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Two turncoats each of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress are among the 58 candidates being fielded by the National People’s Party (NPP) in poll-bound Meghalaya.

The NPP, which heads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, announced the names of these candidates on Thursday. The party has left out two seats, which are at present held by its allies, the United Democratic Party and the BJP.

The election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly is likely in February.

NPP president and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma will seek re-election from the South Tura Assembly constituency, while his brother and Health Minister James P.K. Sangma will contest from Dadenggre. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has been renominated from Pynursla.

The list features former Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang, who joined the NPP from the Congress a few days ago. They have been fielded from East Shillong and West Shillong respectively. Also in the list are two former Trinamool Congress legislators – Marthon J. Sangma from Mendipathar and Jimmy D. Sangma from Tikrikilla – who crossed over recently.

The two seats that the NPP left out are Mairang and South Shillong. These are represented by Assembly Speaker and United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh and senior BJP leader Sanbor Shullai.

The Trinamool, which became Meghalaya’s Opposition party overnight after 12 Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma switched over in 2021, now has nine MLAs left. Himalaya M. Shangpliang, the third MLA who left the Trinamool, joined the BJP.

“This was expected,” a State Trinamool leader said, playing down the desertion.