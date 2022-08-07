Other States

Congress to take up unemployment, corruption, law and order, in Haryana Assembly session

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File  | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH August 07, 2022 22:25 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:25 IST

As the Monsoon Session of the Haryana State Assembly is slated to start on August 8, the principal Opposition, the Congress party, has decided to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government on issues surrounding unemployment, deteriorating law and order, and illegal mining among others.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said several public-centric issues were discussed in the recently held meeting of the Congress Legislature Party and all those issues will be firmly raised in the Assembly.

“We will expose the anti-people stance and policies of the ruling BJP-JJP government in the upcoming Assembly session. We will seek answers from the government over rising unemployment, the collapse of law and order, illegal mining, corruption, and ‘Agnipath scheme’ among other public interest issues. Congress MLAs have given calling attention and adjournment motions on these issues to the Speaker demanding discussion in the House during the session,” Mr. Hooda said.

