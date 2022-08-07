Congress to take up unemployment, corruption, law and order, in Haryana Assembly session

Bhupinder Singh Hooda flags short duration of Monsoon Session

As the Monsoon Session of the Haryana State Assembly is slated to start on August 8, the principal Opposition, the Congress party, has decided to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government on issues surrounding unemployment, deteriorating law and order, and illegal mining among others.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said several public-centric issues were discussed in the recently held meeting of the Congress Legislature Party and all those issues will be firmly raised in the Assembly.

“We will expose the anti-people stance and policies of the ruling BJP-JJP government in the upcoming Assembly session. We will seek answers from the government over rising unemployment, the collapse of law and order, illegal mining, corruption, and ‘Agnipath scheme’ among other public interest issues. Congress MLAs have given calling attention and adjournment motions on these issues to the Speaker demanding discussion in the House during the session,” Mr. Hooda said.

The three-day Monsoon Session of the Haryana State Assembly will begin on August 8 and end on August 10.

Expressing concern over the short duration of the Assembly session, Mr. Hooda said it would not be enough to discuss all the problems faced by the people. “A session of at least 15 days should be convened in the Legislative Assembly to discuss in detail all the issues of the people, but the attitude of this government has always been one to shun accountability. It has become a habit of the government to run away from issues but the Congress will continue to fight on issues of public interest from the House to the streets,” he said.