Congress to support Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's candidate in Assembly bypoll in Mumbai

The election was necessitated by the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

PTI Mumbai
October 05, 2022 17:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress in Maharashtra on October 5 announced support for the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in the November 3 byelection to Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai. The election was necessitated by the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

State Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters that his party would support Rutuja Latke, the deceased MLA's wife who has been fielded by the Shiv Sena.

Ramesh Latke, a two-time MLA, had defeated Congress's Suresh Shetty in 2014 from the constituency to enter the Legislative Assembly. He died on May 11 this year while on a trip to Dubai. The BJP plans to nominate Murji Patel, as per party sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress was formed after the 2019 Assembly elections results to keep the "communal" BJP out of power in the interest of Maharashtra, Mr. Patole said. The MVA coalition government took many decisions for the people's welfare, Mr. Patole said.

“The BJP misused Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to topple the government, but its efforts to break the MVA would not succeed,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"In the battle against the BJP, the Congress will not field its candidate in the Andheri East byelection. We will work with full strength to ensure that the Shiv Sena's candidate wins," Mr. Patole said. This would be the first election in the State after the split in the Shiv Sena in June.

Meanwhile, city Congress leader and former MP Milind Deora said the Shiv Sena should support a Congress candidate next time as a reciprocal gesture. “As long as coalition dharma is being followed sincerely, there is no harm in having an alliance,” he told PTI when asked for reaction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Maharashtra
Mumbai
state politics
politics (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app