Congress to step up electioneering in Haryana

December 07, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Unperturbed by the party’s poor show in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress party in Haryana is preparing to step up its electioneering to challenge the ruling BJP-led government in the State.

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly and Lok Sabha election due in 2024, the Congress party has announced it will kick-start a series of rallies and conferences to “expose the failures of the BJP-led government” in the State.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressing a conference here on Thursday, said the party will hold a ‘Kisan Majdoor Jan Aakrosh’ (farmers workers people’s anger) rally in Sirsa on December 24. Several such rallies would be held in December, January and February, Mr. Hooda said, adding that the Congress would expose the ruling BJP government’s “misdeeds and failures” before the people.

Hitting out at the State government, Mr. Hooda alleged that Haryana’s Skill Employment Corporation had become a den of exploitation of youth. “There is no transparency in the corporation’s work. Instead of giving permanent jobs to the youth, the government itself is giving temporary jobs by becoming contractors. When the Congress government is formed in the State, about two lakh vacant posts will be filled with permanent recruitment,” Mr. Hooda said.

He accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for publicity and propaganda, and said the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ was an example of it. “The truth is that the State government does not have a single achievement to show. The government is trying to mislead the public by giving huge advertisements in newspapers,” Mr. Hooda alleged.

The Congress’ State president, Chaudhary Udaibhan, took a dig at the State government, citing the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “Daughters are not safe under the BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) rule. Within just one year, 16,743 cases of crimes against women have been reported. This is [an average of] 46 cases every day. In one year, 1,787 cases of rape were reported or [an average of] five cases a day. 2,640 children went missing from the State, of which 1,124 were boys and 1,516 were girls,” Mr. Hooda said.