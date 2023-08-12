Congress to replicate Karnataka model for ticket distribution in Rajasthan Assembly polls

August 12, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - Jaipur

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan will release its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls by September-end or the first week of October, replicating the Karnataka model where it distributed tickets early.

The tickets will be distributed after extensive consultations by observers with party leaders in the Assembly constituencies, the party said.

On Friday, meetings of the Congress’ Lok Sabha observers and Pradesh Congress’ political affairs committee (PAC) were held for deliberating on the party’s preparations for the Assembly polls as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also read | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to visit five poll-bound States

Congress’ senior election observer for Rajasthan Madhusudan Mistry and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among those who attended the two meetings.

AICC in-charge for the State Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told reporters that “winnability and loyalty” would be the main criteria for the allotment of tickets.

“The candidates will be finalised with consensus and all party leaders will remain united and stay active on the ground. The Congress will highlight its welfare schemes supporting the underprivileged people,” Mr. Randhawa said.

Target is ‘Mission 156’

Mr. Gehlot said the Congress would adopt “Mission 156” as its target for winning the Assembly elections. The ruling party expects to win 156 seats in the 200-member House on the basis of the State government’s flagship schemes in the spheres of health, education, social security, power and water, he said.

The Chief Minister said the early initiation of the process for selecting candidates would put the Congress in advantage. “We will fight the election unitedly. Minor differences occur in every party but there is no major disagreement among our leaders. Everyone’s intention is to win and form the government once again,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the BJP had tried to topple his government in 2020 but it was saved with the blessings of people. “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have a fire burning in their hearts as they could not pull down the government. We are aware that conspiracies are being hatched [against us] in the Union Home Ministry. But people are with us and we will get a huge mandate,” he said.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the fight in the State was going to be between the poor and the rich, and the Congress would comfortably win the Assembly polls.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also attended the meetings.

