Congress to protest in front Raj Bhavans and launch a Save Democracy campaign online

The Congress will launch on Sunday a “Speak Up Democracy” campaign on social media to protest against the BJP’s role in the Rajasthan crisis.

On Monday the PCCs of all States will protest in front of Raj Bhavans against the Rajasthan Governor’s refusal to accept the State government’s recommendations to hold an Assembly session to conduct a floor test.

Also read: Relief to Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs as High Court orders status quo on disqualification notices

In a statement, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “As we saw in Rajasthan, the Governor is refusing to call a session of the legislative Assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advice of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers. The Governors, instead of protecting the Constitution, are acting in a blatantly partisan manner that facilitates political horse-trading in the States.”

Rajasthan political crisis | After HC order, Gehlot stages dharna for Assembly session

In this context, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide protests in front of different Raj Bhavans, against these anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions perpetrated by the BJP,” Mr. Venugopal said.

“Horse-trading to topple democratically elected governments has become the normal and what is all the more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments- in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID-19 and other pressing issues,” he added.