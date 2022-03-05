Manipur Assembly elections | Congress to move Supreme Court against EC ruling on fund release to banned outfits: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress party also submits memorandum to poll panel, alleging militant outfits are trying to influence voters

The Congress will move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision on the Manipur government releasing funds for banned militant groups under a ceasefire agreement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Mr. Ramesh said large payments to militant groups “murdered” elections in 11 seats

“Shockingly ECI held large payments to banned militant groups made on 1.1.22 & 1.3.22 by Manipur Govt do not violate Model Code of Conduct. They do & I’m petitioning Supreme Court. Payments were suddenly released during poll period after long gap. It murdered elections in 11 seats!” Mr. Ramesh tweeted on Saturday as Manipur voted in the second and final phase.

On Friday, Mr. Ramesh and former Law Minister Salman Khurshid submitted a memorandum to the ECI, in which they alleged militant outfits were trying to influence the polls by intimidating voters.

In the memorandum, the Congress claimed that ₹15.70 crore on February 1 and ₹92.65 lakh on March 1 were released to banned militant groups by the State government, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The party also flagged a statement issued by the president of the banned Kuki National Organisation, asking electors to vote for the BJP and threatening them with dire consequences. All these issues will have “far-reaching consequences,” the Congress argued.